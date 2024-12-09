Semiannual school-age allowance for families in Social Programs available for pick up during Canada Post strike

CANADA, December 9 - Islanders who are clients of Social Programs and receive the semiannual school-age allowance payment by mail can take steps to avoid service interruptions due to the Canada Post strike.

This allowance is paid in August and December to eligible families with school-age children who are clients of Social Assistance or Assured Income.

Clients can pick up their cheques from their local Social Programs office starting Thursday, December 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m. at offices in Charlottetown, Summerside, O’Leary, Montague, and Souris:

161 St. Peters Road, Charlottetown, PE

120 Heather Moyse Drive, Summerside, PE

45 East Drive, O’Leary, PE

41 Wood Islands Road, Montague, PE

15 Green Street, Souris, PE

Please note, this plan will remain in effect and cheques will not be mailed even if the Canada Post strike ends before Thursday, December 12. This is to ensure clients receive their payments in a timely manner.

All clients must present one piece of current identification. For individuals picking up a cheque on behalf of others, a written authorization is required. For clients in rural areas or with special needs/accessibility issues, alternative arrangements (such as special pickup times or delivery) may be made with their Support Coordinators.

Clients are strongly encouraged to switch to direct deposit. Forms are available at Social Programs offices.

For more information or assistance, clients can contact their individual Support Coordinators or call 1-877-569-0546.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca