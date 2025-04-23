New mobile X-ray service for long-term care residents

CANADA, April 23 - A new mobile X-ray program is making diagnostic imaging more accessible by bringing services directly to residents in long-term care (LTC) homes across Prince Edward Island.

The mobile service, currently offering chest X-rays, is being rolled out to all public and private LTC homes and is expected to be fully available provincewide by May 2025.

“Providing mobile X-ray services in long-term care homes will improve patient outcomes by delivering care directly to residents, ensuring they receive the right care at the right time while also reducing pressure on our hospital system. This initiative allows residents to receive high-quality diagnostic imaging in a familiar and comfortable environment, improving both care efficiency and quality of life.” - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane

The program’s first mobile X-ray was successfully completed last month at Whisperwood Villa, marking a key milestone in resident-centered care. By minimizing hospital transfers, the service improves resident comfort, decreases stress, and ensures timely access to diagnostic imaging.

“From start to finish, the entire process was well organized and executed. The technologists were professional, prepared, and accommodating, completing the appointment smoothly within the privacy of the resident’s room,” said director of care at Whisperwood Villa, Samantha Gaudet. “We were impressed by the mobile x-ray machine—its compact design and versatility made it easy to use in a variety of resident settings. The setup was quick and efficient, and the technologists took the time to explain the process to the resident beforehand, welcoming any questions from both the resident and staff.”

The program, a collaboration between Health PEI and the Government of PEI, addresses the need to improve quality care and patient experience by reducing hospital transfers for imaging. In 2024, Island EMS completed over 1,000 transfers for diagnostic imaging, highlighting the need for a more accessible solution.

“This is great for both the health care system and for residents,” said CEO of Health PEI, Melanie Fraser. “Any time we can avoid sending someone to the hospital, the entire system benefits. More importantly, if someone needs this service, they’re already not feeling well. By allowing them to stay in their home, we can make sure they’re in the most comfortable environment possible.”

The mobile X-ray service is performed by trained medical radiation technologists using portable equipment that meets the quality standards for imaging. While the program currently offers chest X-rays, other types of X-rays will be offered as part of the program in the coming months.

While some hospital transfers may be avoided, some residents will still need to go to hospital for an X-ray. Decisions on eligibility for transfer will be based on the health care team’s assessment, urgency, the resident’s care preferences and health status.

For more information vist Provincial Mobile X-ray Program | Government of Prince Edward Island.



