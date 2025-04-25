Statement by Minister Bell on lobster season opening

CANADA, April 25 - Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell issued the following statement on the opening of spring lobster season:

“As we head into our spring lobster season, I want to thank our fishers, processors, and everyone involved in the PEI lobster industry for their hard work and dedication.

Lobster fishing has been at the heart of our rural and coastal communities for generations. This proud tradition continues—with our premium lobster products making their way to markets around the world, all while supporting local families and businesses right here at home.

As the season gets underway, along with many other spring fisheries across the Island, I encourage everyone to support our seafood industry by choosing local and recognizing its vital role in our economy.

Wishing everyone a safe and successful season.”