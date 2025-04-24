Lawrence’s legacy lives on through organ donation

CANADA, April 24 - Two years ago, Karen Wood lost her husband - her best friend and soulmate, Lawrence Wood. But the decision they made together to register as organ and tissue donors became a light in her darkest of days.

“It was something we believed in,” said Karen from her home in Stratford, Prince Edward Island. “We both agreed it was the right thing to do.”

When Lawrence passed suddenly back in 2022, Karen didn’t have to wonder what he would have wanted. He had made that choice clear—and it meant five people were given a second chance at life.

Knowing there’s part of Lawrence still out there—helping people live fuller, healthier lives—has been a source of comfort for the entire Wood family.

“What keeps me going is that to me, he’s not gone. Not really, you know? And that’s been so helpful in my grieving. To think that he saved five lives and now there’s part of him that lives on across the Maritimes.”

She remembers the organ donation process well. The care, the respect, and the kindness shown to Lawrence and their family made all the difference.

“We were treated with such compassion – all of us, including Lawrence even when he was just being kept alive,” Karen remembers. “It was so clear that he was more than just a body to them, he was a human being with a soul deserving of care, and we were his family who deserved to be there with him.”

Organ and tissue donation is a simple act with a profound impact. One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through tissue donation.

On PEI, registering as a donor is quick and easy, and Karen hopes that by sharing Lawrence’s story, more people will consider it.

“I think I glow when I talk about it because I’m such a big believer,” she says. “There’s a tomorrow, there’s a past, and there’s a present. We can’t change the past. We’re living in the present. But we can change the tomorrow.”

For Karen, Lawrence’s gift was the last act of kindness from a man who had always lived his life that way.

“To me, Lawrence died a hero,” she said.

In PEI, we have a combined registry, meaning that people can register their decision to either “opt in” or “opt out” of organ and tissue donation. Approximately 63.6 per cent of those on the registry have chosen to “opt in” to donation.

Islanders can learn more or register their intent to donate any time at makeitzero.ca or when renewing or applying for a PEI Health Card.

More information about organ and tissue donation in Canada can also be found at Canadian Blood Services.