PageProof unveils Apple Final Cut Pro integration to streamline video approvals

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing software for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the release of its brand-new plugin for Apple Final Cut Pro. This native integration simplifies video review and approval, boosting efficiency and reducing time to market for video content.Final Cut Pro, Apple’s premier video editing software, offers industry-leading functionality across every stage of video production. Its cutting-edge tools allow users to make precise, professional-grade adjustments to their video content.The PageProof plugin for Final Cut Pro seamlessly integrates powerful video proofing capabilities into creative workflows. Video editors can create video proofs directly within Final Cut Pro, driving efficiency for content production.Marketing and creative teams will benefit from automated workflows, which ensure key stakeholders review proofs at the right time, coupled with reminders to keep projects on schedule. Comments appear directly on the video timeline in Final Cut Pro for clear, actionable feedback. Editors can then resolve comments quickly and easily and upload a new version – directly from Final Cut Pro, streamlining the entire review and approval process.“PageProof is the missing piece for marketing and creative teams looking to gather feedback and approvals on their video projects in Final Cut Pro,” says Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof. “By adding powerful online proofing directly into their creative workflows, efficiency is enhanced and approvals sped up."Key benefits of PageProof & the Final Cut Pro plugin include:→ Effortless feedback actioning: View comments directly on the video timeline, allowing for quick actioning within Final Cut Pro.→ Easy version control: Upload a new version to PageProof with a single click. A full version history is kept in PageProof and reviewers can compare video versions side-by-side to check changes have been made.→ Automated workflows: Send proofs through automated workflows, using checklists to guide reviewers and streamline the approval process. Automated reminders also eliminate the need for manual follow-ups.→ Powerful reviewing tools: Including frame-by-frame navigation, jump-to-time functionality, SMPTE timecodes, speed and quality controls, span comments over a time frame, looping, gridlines, dark mode, and more – ensuring precise, efficient, and collaborative proofing.→ Enhanced review efficiency: Eliminate chaotic email trails by centralizing the review process, leading to faster approvals and project deliverables.→ Broad file support: Use PageProof to review and proof all types of creative content beyond just video, including PDFs, imagery, audio, websites, storyboards, SRT subtitle files, email campaigns, presentations, and more.“We are excited to launch our brand-new plugin for Final Cut Pro. This integration offers a powerful alternative for teams who prefer to use Final Cut Pro over Adobe Premiere for their video production process. It aligns perfectly with our mission at PageProof to work wherever you do,” said Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof.Learn more about the PageProof and Final Cut Pro native integration and deliver video production projects faster.About PageProofPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and ensure everything is pixel-perfect, marketing and creative teams can work more efficiently and boost productivity.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

