Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage: Impactful, Positive Events

Green Globe Certification announces the recertification of Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification announces the recertification of Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage. Green Globe recognizes the venue’s dedication to sustainability and its robust initiatives to reduce its ecological footprint while hosting conferences and events.Since 2022, Beurs van Berlage has maintained Green Globe certification, a globally recognized standard for sustainability within the travel, tourism, and event sectors. This certification reflects the venue’s ongoing efforts to minimize its environmental impact and implement sustainable practices across its operations.Willemijn de Vet, Marketing Director at Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage, expressed the venue's commitment to sustainability, “At the Beurs van Berlage, our focus is on making an impact. What is particularly important is that we achieve this by minimizing the impact of all our activities on the environment. By collaborating with conference organizers and other partners, we can create events that are not only valuable for participants but also have a positive and lasting impact on the world around us.”The Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage has developed a comprehensive sustainability strategy that focuses on five core areas of action.· Renewable Energy, emphasizes the implementation of energy-efficient LED lighting, heat pumps, and the use of 100% green electricity.· Water Management is supported by the installation of fixed drinking water stations for guests and employees. These initiatives aim to minimize water wastage and promote efficient water use.· Waste Reduction is achieved by Beurs van Berlage by transitioning toward a circular economy. This involves reducing waste, improving resource efficiency, and exclusively using reusable and sustainable materials in its operations.· Sustainable Meals are a priority, with the venue focusing on offering seasonal, organic, and locally sourced produce.· Green Logistics and Transportation is promoted by the venue through encouraging sustainable travel options such as cycling and public transport while actively minimizing air travel.These core initiatives collectively demonstrate Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage’s strong commitment to sustainability and to reducing its ecological footprint while hosting impactful events.As part of its long-term sustainability goals, Beurs van Berlage is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Until this milestone is reached, the Beurs van Berlage will annually offset the remaining CO₂ emissions from the business operations by investing in certified reforestation projects through Trees for All. In doing so, the Beurs contributes to a better world and makes a positive impact.“Maintaining our Green Globe certification allows us to continuously monitor, manage, and improve our sustainability processes, helping us to stay on track toward our ambitious environmental goals,” added Willemijn de Vet. “This certification not only reinforces our sustainability credentials but also supports our drive to create events that leave a positive legacy.”The Green Globe certification process includes annual audits by an independent inspector, ensuring that Beurs van Berlage’s sustainability practices are transparent, effective, and continuously evolving.About Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van BerlageThe Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage is a national monument located in the heart of Amsterdam that has been a dynamic hub of activity since its opening in 1903. Spanning 16,000 square meters, the venue hosts prestigious congresses, events, and exhibitions, alongside housing offices, restaurants, and unique attractions such as escape rooms and the Tony’s Chocolonely superstore. With a rich history of serving as a cultural and social landmark. For more information on the Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage’s sustainability initiatives, visit beursvanberlage.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www. greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Willemijn de VetMarketing DirectorT +31 (0)6 304 37906beursvanberlage.com

