DC Circuit Upholds Law Forcing Sale or Ban of TikTok in the US

(Subscription required) “[T]he Government’s aim is to preclude a foreign adversary from manipulating public dialogue," Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote for the appellate court. "To that end, the Act narrowly addresses foreign adversary control of an important medium of communication in the United States.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.