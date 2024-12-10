Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,796 in the last 365 days.

DC Circuit Upholds Law Forcing Sale or Ban of TikTok in the US

(Subscription required) “[T]he Government’s aim is to preclude a foreign adversary from manipulating public dialogue," Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote for the appellate court. "To that end, the Act narrowly addresses foreign adversary control of an important medium of communication in the United States.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DC Circuit Upholds Law Forcing Sale or Ban of TikTok in the US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more