The Alex Holiday Hope Tote Campaign Partners with SkipTheDepot to Support Vulnerable Calgarians

SkipTheDepot Customer Donates Tote Bag of Essentials to The Alex

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alex is excited to announce the return of its annual Holiday Hope Tote campaign, with a new and vital partner: SkipTheDepot , Alberta’s leading recycling app. This year, SkipTheDepot will help make donating essential care items easier than ever, allowing Calgarians to support individuals and families in need during the holiday season through simple, at-home contributions. The Holiday Hope Tote campaign provides much-needed essentials—like hygiene items, winter accessories, and gift cards—to vulnerable community members. With inflation and housing costs surging, the holiday season is particularly difficult for many. The Alex has been a cornerstone of community support in Calgary for over 50 years, and now SkipTheDepot is offering a new way for residents to give back.“This campaign is so important because it directly addresses the immediate needs of people in our community,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre, CEO of The Alex. “The Holiday Hope Totes bring comfort and hope to those facing hardships, and SkipTheDepot’s involvement is invaluable. Their seamless service makes donating effortless for Calgarians.”SkipTheDepot users can now donate essential items by simply packaging new, unused items and labeling them “THE ALEX” for collection alongside their regular recycling pickups. The convenience of donating from home ensures more people can participate and make a difference.How You Can Support the Holiday Hope Totes Campaign:From October 29 to November 30, 2024, Calgarians can donate essential items by scheduling their regular recycling pickups through SkipTheDepot’s app and leaving labeled bags or boxes of the following:- $15 Gift Cards: Sobeys, Superstore, Co-op, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollarama (no fast-food gift cards)- Travel-Size Hygiene Products: Lip balm, hand lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, tissue packs- Winter Accessories: Gloves, toques, socks, hand warmer packs (adult size)- Non-Perishable Snacks: Hot chocolate packs, candy canesPlease note: Items with blades, mouthwash, or hand sanitizer cannot be accepted.“Many in our community are struggling with the rising cost of living,” said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. “We’re honoured to support The Alex by making it easy for people to give back from their own homes. Through this partnership, we can turn simple recyclables and donations into a lifeline for those who need it most this holiday season.”Turn Recycling into Hope:SkipTheDepot users can also donate the proceeds of their recycling to The Alex. By using the promo code HOPETOTES when scheduling a pickup, 100% of the value of the recyclables will go toward supporting The Alex’s essential programs. Or use this link: https://app.skipthedepot.com/thealex/HolidayHopeTotesProgram?tab=customer&promocode=HOPETOTES The code is valid until January 1, 2025.For more information on how to donate or to book a pickup, visit https://www.thealex.ca/holiday-hope-totes-2024/ -30-About The AlexThe Alex Community Health Centre is a community-based organization providing accessible health, housing, and social services to Calgary’s most vulnerable citizens. Through innovative, integrated programs, The Alex has been transforming lives for over 50 years, helping individuals and families move from crisis to stability.About SkipTheDepotSkipTheDepot is Alberta’s premier app-based recycling service, offering easy, convenient home pickup for bottles, electronics, and clothing. With a mission to give back to the community, SkipTheDepot allows users to donate their recycling proceeds to charities like The Alex, making a meaningful impact across the province.Media Contacts:Lorrie LancasterManager, Communications & MarketingThe Alex Community Health Centrellancaster@thealex.ca I 587-575-5502

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.