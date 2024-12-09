Re: Vt Route 30

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 30 in Winhall is closed going east bound and down to one lane going west bound.in the area of VT Route 11 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

