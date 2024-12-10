Red Phone Booth Slated to Open Newest Location in Tampa, FL in 2025

Red Phone Booth Entry Stephen de Haan Tampa Florida Franchise Owners (Smith Brothers) with Red Phone Booth Hospitality and Roaring Franchises Team Members - L-R: Greg Grant, Ramon Arocha, Michael Smith, Scott Smith, ﻿Stephen de Haan & Milton McMillan Red Phone Booth's Craft Cocktails Red Phone Booth Bar

The Exclusive 1920’s Prohibition Experience is Coming to Downtown Tampa on the First Floor of the Frontier Building

We are so thrilled to announce our newest location in Florida alongside our dedicated partners Mike Smith and Scott Smith.” — Stephen de Haan, Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , a true 1920’s Prohibition Experience, is slated to open their second franchise partnership in Florida with Amendment XVIII Hospitality Group, owned by brothers Michael Smith and Scott Smith, in Tampa, FL in 2025.Red Phone Booth Tampa will occupy the first floor (7,053 square feet) of the Frontier building in downtown Tampa located at 610 East Zack Street.This is the sixth location nationwide and the second franchise location in Florida to include the first location in Miami's Brickell neighborhood that opened earlier this year. With the original location in downtown Atlanta, Red Phone Booth expanded locations that include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX, Miami, FL and now Tampa, FL.Red Phone Booth’s parent franchise company, Roaring Franchises, specializes in the nightlife side of the food and beverage industry. Their team of experts are dedicated to providing franchisees with a world-class food and beverage franchise model and training.Red Phone Booth Hospitality and Roaring Franchises was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan (in photo).“We are so thrilled to announce our newest location in Florida alongside our dedicated partners Mike Smith and Scott Smith," said Stephen de Haan. "Red Phone Booth is more than just a brand; it's a dedication to exceeding guest expectations and establishing the gold standard with our Prohibition Experience. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class establishment to the Tampa Bay community."Red Phone Booth is an exceptional prohibition experience featuring a turn of the century craft cocktail selection, small bites menu and walk-in humidor. With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Red Phone Booth locations feature a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway, exquisite design elements, including vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. Each venue features a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and a Mafia Room for private events. In addition, you’ll find hand-painted ceilings with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venues.Red Phone Booth also offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices. In addition, craft cocktails have hand chipped double-reverse pass osmosis ice, garnishes cut to order, a collection of some of the rarest liquors available and over a dozen tinctures, bitters and flavoring agents to help breathe new depth. Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits’ history from key leaders in the industry.Patrons enjoy exceptional Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order. In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth also offers an extensive selection of 200+ products from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. In developing their humidor, Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of the cigars over quantity of any one brand, therefore will continually bring in fresh new inventory.Red Phone Booth spares no expense on the latest, state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes. Extensive time, money, and effort was placed in the state-of-the-art AAON ventilation system, and other additional temperature-controlled fresh air intakes and exhausts. Additionally, Red Phone Booth installed proprietary Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology, the only air purification solution to test for SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. Members and their guests can feel safe and have maximum smoking enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.﻿Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and range from $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate), depending on the location, with packages in between.For more information about Red Phone Booth, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com For more information about Roaring Franchises, visit their website at www.RoaringFranchises.com Link to full press release here: https://conta.cc/4gqwBtA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.