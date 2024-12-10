Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Guaranteeing a Good Life in Ghent

Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel

Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel has officially earned Green Globe certification recognizing the hotel’s commitment to sustainability for the 3rd year in a row.

Yalo wants to keep investing in its team and in the community that we are so proudly part of. ” — Bert Serry, Operations Manager at Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel has officially earned Green Globe certification recognizing the hotel’s commitment to sustainability for the 3rd year in a row. Green Globe’s certification process acknowledges the hotel’s dedication to sustainable tourism through its support of local charity partnerships, energy saving and carbon reduction, and rewarding their dedicated hospitality staff.Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel is located in the heart of Ghent, Belgium and embraces sustainability principles throughout its operations. The lively cosmopolitan hotel’s seamless integration of these sustainable practices provides a more comfortable and mindful stay for its guests.To reduce energy consumption and the over-use of chemicals, Yalo lets hotel guests choose to skip a room cleaning during their stay. To encourage guests to make this sustainable choice, Yalo donates 10 euros to Broeinest, a local charity focused on strengthening the mental well-being of young adults and students (16–30 years) in the East Flanders region. Through this initiative, the hotel would like guests to think more consciously about the environment and give them the choice to contribute to a worthy local charity.Bert Serry, Operations Manager at Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent said, “Yalo wants to keep investing in its team and in the community that we are so proudly part of. A collaboration with Broeinest is the perfect way to give something back to our local community. Supporting the younger generation, which is very present in our own team, is an achievement that we are thrilled about.”In 2023, Yalo began cultivating a “green roof” where the hotel has grown a variety of plants for use in the hotel’s cocktails and dishes. By embracing self-sufficiency with homegrown ingredients and relying less on external suppliers, the hotel has reduced its carbon emissions and fostered the growth of local fauna and flora.Yalo further saves on energy with its rooftop solar panels that provide the hotel’s hot water supply. Each guest room is also equipped with an energy-card to avoid unnecessary use of electricity, such as leaving lights or heating/cooling systems on. The hotel also features LED energy-saving lights and light sensors.Yalo places an emphasis on using responsible products to protect the environment. The hotel uses certified environmentally friendly paper products as well as biodegradable cleaning chemicals. While the hotel strives to communicate digitally, any printed materials are made from environmentally friendly paper and ink based on vegetable oils. In addition, the hotel utilizes refillable dispensers in the guest bathrooms as a replacement for small plastic bottles. The hotel refills the dispensers with Grown Alchemist bathroom products that are free from harmful ingredients.As key part of its purchasing policies, the hotel prioritizes local suppliers of fresh organic food and beverage. The hotel’s wine is produced with grapes grown in Lochristi, just outside Ghent, and the hotel Guest Directory provides many suggestions for local shops and restaurants.Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel’s certification is a testament to its leadership in shaping a sustainable future for boutique hospitality. The hotel supports the growth of its employees and encourages hotel staff to take advantage of various training opportunities. In appreciation of their team’s dedication, the hotel staff receive a 30 euro voucher on their birthday, and after six months full-time team members also receive a voucher for an overnight stay with a free drink in their luxurious cocktail and wine bar.About Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel GhentYalo is a boutique hotel in the city centre of Ghent with a 24/7 vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere. It boasts 92 design rooms, a luxurious cocktail and wine bar, a restaurant fit for foodies, original meeting rooms, a fitness room and a stunning rooftop with a city view. Yalo is your hip hotspot in the heart of Ghent and your connection to the good life. For more information about Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.yalohotel.com/en/sustainability/ About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Bert SerryOperations ManagerYalo Urban Boutique Hotel GhentBrabantdam 339000 GhentTel. +32 (0)491 75 41 89bert@yalohotel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.