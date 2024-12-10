CHÂTEAU MALARTIC-LAGRAVIÈRE RETURNS TO HOLLYWOOD AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE 38TH ANNUAL AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE AWARDS

Jessica Chastain and the Malartic red 2016 signed, with Véronique Bonnie ©BryanBeasley Jessica Chastain Signing the Malartic Red Bottle @BryanBeasley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Château Malartic-Lagravière proudly continued its commitment to the entertainment industry as a sponsor of the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards, which took place on December 6, 2024.The award recipient this year was Jessica Chastain, who is celebrated for her work across film, television, and theater. Jessica Chastain holds an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Drama Desk, 5 Critic’s Choice, and three SAG Awards. Some of her most notable roles include her captivating portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, the astronaut Melissa Lewis in THE MARTIAN, the enigmatic Murph in INTERSTELLAR, as well as the real-life figure Molly Bloom in MOLLY’S GAME.As for the previous editions, Château Malartic-Lagravière has supported this year’s big event, sharing their finest wines at the gala: Malartic White 2019 and Malartic Red 2016, considered as an exceptional vintage in Bordeaux. Château Malartic-Lagravière is honored that Jessica Chastain signed a special engraved magnum of their 2016 red vintage to benefit her charity organization of choice, Women for Women. The magnum will be displayed at the winery, along with the signed magnums of previous American Cinematheque honorees.“We are thrilled to have our wines served at such great dinners as the American Cinemathèque: and what Wine and Cinema have in common, is that they allow people to live an emotional experience, creating moments shared with others: I feel it’s all the more important nowadays to relate to those emotions” Véronique Bonnie said.Since 2019, Château Malartic-Lagravière has proudly sponsored the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards and supported major film events, including the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Most recently, they have also supported Film Independent in Los Angeles and the Tribeca Film Festival at De Niro Con. Their wine has also made on-screen appearances in Death on the Nile, Robert Kamen’s Taken II, and the Netflix series, Emily in Paris.About Château Malartic-LagravièreThe Bonnie Family’s wine journey began almost 30 years ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led the Vignobles Malartic with passion and determination, which are also composed of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina). The latter was just named to be among the 50 World’s Best Vineyards this past November.

