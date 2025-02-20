Country Club Lima Hotel Recognized in Forbes Travel Guide 2025

Country Club Lima Hotel Lobby Suite

LIMA, PERU, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes Travel Guide has released their 2025 recommendations and Country Club Lima Hotel has been recognized as one of the top hotels for their commitment to excellence.The prestigious Forbes Travel Guide is the top authority on luxury, with professional inspectors traveling the world to evaluate the best hotels, spas, restaurants, and cruise ships. There are hundreds of standards that are looked at when Forbes Travel Guide is rating these accommodations by visiting anonymously to get the most authentic experience.This type of award is deserving for Country Club Lima Hotel, as their rich history, outstanding service, stunning architecture, and impeccable attention to detail position the hotel as an international benchmark of luxury hospitality. Located in the San Isidro district, Country Club Lima Hotel was founded in 1927 and is one of the most exclusive hotels in Lima today, and the only hotel in the city to be protected as a heritage building.The hotel is ever changing, while still preserving the almost century long history in the capital of Peru. The 83 rooms and suites have been recently refreshed, with avant-garde design, filled with natural light, marble finishes, and stylish textiles. For the true VIP experience, the Presidential Suite offers sprawling accommodations along with stunning views, a large terrace, oversized living and dining room and two ensuite marble bathrooms with Jacuzzis. Amenities include VIP transfers from the airport, in room check in, caviar upon arrival, access to the private wine cellar, a nightly bottle of champagne, and butler service.Country Club Lima Hotel values cultural preservation and its corridors are filled with 16th century artwork on loan from the Pedro de Osma Museum, including oil paintings, gilded mirrors and exquisite furniture. There are over 400 unique pieces in the collection.And culinary aficionados can enjoy their signature restaurant, Perroquet, which has been hailed as one of the top restaurants in Lima and is the place to see and be seen. The bar is known for one of the best pisco sours in Lima and the onsite bakery features a light, fresh menu and artisanal baked goods.###About Country Club Lima Hotel, www.countryclublimahotel.comEach of the Country Club Lima Hotel’s corners and corridors hides a legend, a story, a mystery. The hotel is located at Av Los Eucaliptos 590 in San Isidro. Staying here means being part of Lima’s history: cosmopolitan, historic, unique. It is a storied icon that keeps transforming itself, preserving in its nooks and crannies visits of celebrities and countless social gatherings here in one of the most exclusive areas of the capital.

