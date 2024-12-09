U.S. Chamber Urges Congress to Pass FY25 NDAA
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber's Head of Government Affairs Rodney Davis released the following statement in support of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025:
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to support H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025. We applaud the bipartisan, bicameral work to strengthen our military and national security programs on the world stage while upholding our commitment to the men and women who serve our nation. Now Congress must swiftly pass the NDAA to ensure America continues to meet our procurement, research and readiness priorities.”
##
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.