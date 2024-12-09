U.S. Chamber Urges Congress to Pass FY25 NDAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber's Head of Government Affairs Rodney Davis released the following statement in support of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025:

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to support H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025. We applaud the bipartisan, bicameral work to strengthen our military and national security programs on the world stage while upholding our commitment to the men and women who serve our nation. Now Congress must swiftly pass the NDAA to ensure America continues to meet our procurement, research and readiness priorities.”

