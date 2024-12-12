With the Rise of Truck Accidents, Belal Hamideh Law Supports Those Who've Suffered Injuries

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Truck Accident Attorney Belal Hamideh Examines Recent Study of Truck Crash Causation While Representing Victims

Trucking accidents can be the most devastating. I’m proud to represent my clients as aggressively as possible while going after all liable parties.” — Belal Hamideh

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belal Hamideh, a trucking accidents lawyer serving California, represents those injured in accidents involving semi-trucks. In his cases, he finds all of the parties liable for the accident. A recent study highlights the many reasons why trucking accidents occur.The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration conducted “ The Large Truck Crash Causation Study .” For the study, they defined a “large truck” as “trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating over 10,000 pounds.”The study found that most trucking accidents were due to the driver. The most common reasons that a driver was responsible for the accident included how they were “driving too fast for conditions, misjudged the speed of other vehicles, or followed other vehicles too closely.”Other reasons included that the “driver was inattentive, was distracted by something inside or outside the vehicle, or failed to observe the situation adequately for some other reason.”Vehicle errors and environmental factors were also the cause of thousands of truck accidents, according to the study.Even if the driver caused the accident, other parties could also be at least partially liable. The person or company that hired the driver, for example, may also be liable.Beyond truck accidents, in his capacity as a personal injury lawyer , Mr. Hamideh represents those who have been hurt in accidents involving cars, bicycles, motorcycles, and airplanes, among other accident cases.With more than $100 million won for his clients, Mr. Hamideh works on a contingency basis.To learn more about what to do after truck accidents in California, how a semi truck accident lawyer can help, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law at (844) 245-2995.

