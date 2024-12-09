WALKGOOD LA ANNOUNCES FILMGOOD FEST 2024 LINE-UP FEAT. SHERYL LEE RALPH, JHARREL JEROME, LENA WAITHE, GIA PEPPERS + MORE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WalkGood LA is preparing to redefine the intersection of art and wellness by announcing its 2nd Annual FilmGood and Wellness Festival from December 11-15, 2024, at The WalkGood Yard in Los Angeles; this groundbreaking event will offer a unique combination of film screenings, artistic exhibitions, and holistic practices. The festival aims to strengthen community connections while promoting underrepresented voices. The festival film guide and passes are available at FilmGood.org."FilmGood isn’t merely a platform for movies; it's a celebration of humanity. As the film industry transforms, we believe the path ahead lies in healing ourselves and our communities through the narratives we tell. Art has always served as a powerful instrument for healing. With FilmGood, we’re crafting a vibrant space where everyone can flourish, connect, and truly feel acknowledged," shared Etienne Maurice, Founder and CEO of WalkGood LA.This year's festival includes an exciting lineup of screenings, panels, and wellness workshops featuring:WEDNESDAY - DEC 11(8:00 AM) RunGood: Community 5K Run & 2-Mile Walk. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and UNSTOPPABLE. Merch giveaways from UNSTOPPABLE x Bricks & Wood.(6:00 PM - 9:00 PM) Complimentary Feature Film Screening of “Unstoppable” at Baldwin Hills Cinemark Theater, presented by Amazon MGM Studios. Post Film Q&A with Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome. The screening of Unstoppable is in partnership with Bricks and Wood, a South Central, Los Angeles-based apparel company focused on storytelling through manufacturing, design, and collaborations. Bricks and Wood are pillars of the South Central community.THURSDAY - DEC 12(6:00 PM - 7:30 PM) Kickoff Industry Reception and Red Carpet at The WalkGood Yard. Mocktails and light bites provided.(7:30 PM - 10:00 PM) “Jason’s Lyric” 30th Anniversary Screening + Q&A with director/producer Doug McHenry and writer Bobby Smith at The WalkGood Yard.(10:00 PM - 12:00 AM) Post-Film Mixer at The WalkGood LA. feat. DJ OmegaSATURDAY - DEC 14(9:00 AM - 11:00 AM) Wellness Programming, presented by WalkGood LA and BEAM at The WalkGood Yard: meditation, Breathwork, Yoga, and Sound Bath.(1:00 PM - 2:00 PM) "Acting in Comedy" Panel featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter & William Stanford Davis from the Emmy-Winning Hit TV show Abbott Elementary. Presented by Warner Brothers Television at The WalkGood Yard.(2:30 PM - 3:30 PM) "Coloring Outside The Lines: Black Animation in the Spotlight" Panel featuring writers/producers/directors Ralph Farquar and Bruce Smith and moderated by VP of Adult Animation at HULU, Kelci Parker, presented by Disney at The WalkGood Yard.(4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ) - Centering Black Narratives: A Conversation with Director Lawrence Lamont (One of Them Days). Moderated by Ivy Coco Maurice. Presented by TriStar Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment at The WalkGood Yard.(7:00 PM - 10:00 PM ) Feature Film Presentation of "Mistletoe & Matrimony" + Q&A with Writer Andrea Reindl and Actors Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut and Etienne Maurice. Moderated by Gia Peppers. Presented by OWN Network at The WalkGood Yard.(10:00 PM - 12:00 AM) "Mingling & Music" Community Mixer & Live Music at The WalkGood Yard. DJ set by Yannick Jones with live singers.SUNDAY - DEC 15(10:00 AM - 12:30 PM) ActGood: Actor's Workshop presented by Myles Bullock at The WalkGood Yard.(1:00 PM - 2:30 PM) “Legacy Talk” Finale Screening + Q&A with Lena Waithe at The WalkGood Yard.(3:00 PM - 4:30 PM) The Indie Lab: Pitch Fest. The Jury includes Giselle Phelps, Mychael Chinn, Jasmyn Lawson, & more.The 2nd annual FilmGood sponsors include Amazon MGM Studios and “Unstoppable,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, Disney, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and “Mistletoe and Matrimony,” and BEAM - Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective. The 2024 FilmGood Grand Jury for the Official Shorts Program includes several notable names, including Nneka Onuorah.ABOUT WALKGOOD LA:WalkGood LA is a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles focused on wellness and community healing. Its mission is to create accessible environments that promote holistic well-being through movement, art, and communal activities. Since its founding, WalkGood LA has offered various events, including yoga sessions for all skill levels, immersive sound baths for relaxation, and creative workshops encouraging personal growth and community engagement.

