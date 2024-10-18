Etienne Maurice, Son of Emmy-Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Stars in Oprah Winfrey Network’s New Film 'Mistletoe & Matrimony'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) proudly presents the sixth anniversary of its cherished "OWN For the Holidays" programming event, continuing its tradition of heartwarming, inclusive holiday stories. As part of the celebration, the network will debut its newest holiday film, "Mistletoe & Matrimony," starring Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (“Chicago Med,” “Star Trek: Picard”) and Etienne Maurice (“Scream Queens,” “First Day Back”), on Saturday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.“OWN has long been a pioneer in creating original holiday movies that resonate deeply with Black audiences, showcasing diverse talent at the forefront of our storytelling and bringing families together during this special time of year,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “We are truly honored to celebrate the season once again with three new films that encapsulate the warmth, joy, and love that our viewers eagerly anticipate year after year.”"Mistletoe & Matrimony" follows the story of Olivia Morris (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), a detail-oriented wedding planner who faces a whirlwind of emotions when tasked with organizing her free-spirited sister’s Christmas Eve wedding. The situation grows more complicated when her ex-boyfriend, Isaiah (Etienne Maurice), returns from overseas to assist with the arrangements. As sparks fly and family dynamics shift, Olivia is forced to reconsider her outlook on love and life—just in time for the holidays.Mistletoe & Matrimony is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios’ MarVista Entertainment with Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew as Executive Producers.To schedule an interview with Etienne Maurice and request screeners, please contact Christopher Sibley at PR@thesibleyfirm.biz.About OWN: Oprah Winfrey NetworkOWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.About MarVistaMarVista Entertainment, a FOX Entertainment Company, is a leading global entertainment studio, producing a variety of content across the world. With a library showcasing nearly 2,500 hours of content, and with an average of 80 new movies per year added to the company’s development and production pipeline, MarVista is one of the largest suppliers of movies to the worldwide marketplace. With distribution from FOX Entertainment Global, MarVista titles can be seen in more than 125 global territories and is a pre-eminent programming partner to major streamers and media companies, including Tubi, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Disney Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery’s Food Network, Discovery+, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, E!, OWN, Nickelodeon, BET, as well as key international platforms.About The Sibley FirmThe Sibley Firm is a specialized public relations and marketing agency that focuses on multiculturalism. The firm facilitates connections between consumers, brands, and talent through various mediums, such as live experiences, virtual content, in-person press appearances, social media, and community outreach. Leveraging its expertise in these areas, the firm develops and executes impactful marketing and public relations strategies that resonate with diverse audiences. The organization's proficiency in crafting and delivering compelling messages across multiple platforms has established it as a reliable partner for businesses and organizations aiming to elevate brand recognition and foster engagement with their target audiences. For more information, please visit www.thesibleyfirm.biz

