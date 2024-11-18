LEE VASI TEAMS UP WITH 1K PHEW FOR 'NEVER LET ME GO REMIX' OUT NOW

Lee Vasi Feat 1KPhew Cover Art Lee Vasi

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Vasi, an emerging recording artist, has enchanted audiences with her latest release, 'Never Let Me Go Remix,' featuring the talented gospel rapper 1K Phew. The single is available across all major streaming platforms. This upbeat track embodies the soul and essence of early 2000s R&B while seamlessly infusing a contemporary vibe.The remix showcases Lee's powerful and passionate vocal delivery, complemented by 1K Phew's dynamic and rhythmic verses. Together, they create an impactful anthem that resonates deeply with themes of faith and resilience. Central to the song is a heartfelt message conveying that regardless of life's challenges or hardships, the unwavering love of God serves as a constant source of support and encouragement for everyone.Reflecting on the significance of the remix, Lee Vasi shares, “This record holds a special place in my heart. My goal was to craft a piece that not only uplifts but also empowers listeners to cling to their faith, regardless of the obstacles they encounter.” Her passion shines through, as she aims to inspire hope and strength in her audience.This exciting release follows Lee's tremendous success with her previous single, 'Teach Me,' which not only went viral but also made impressive chart placements, debuting at #2 on the Gospel Digital Song Sales chart and #21 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. With a growing repertoire of emotionally rich and genre-defying tracks, Lee Vasi is steadily solidifying her position as a formidable presence in both the gospel and R&B music landscapes, captivating listeners with her unique blend of soulful artistry and authentic storytelling.About Lee VasiLee Vasi is an Atlanta-based Christian R&B artist originally from Fayetteville, NC. Her rich cultural heritage, spanning Puerto Rican-Dominican and African American roots, has deeply influenced her music. A former Broadway star, Lee began her musical journey at a young age, writing her first song backstage at The Lion King, where she played Young Nala.After taking a break from music, Lee took time to explore her relationship with Christ, returning to the music scene with renewed purpose. Her 2023 single 'My Bad' garnered significant attention, and her bilingual performance on live-streamed talent shows captured audiences worldwide. With her recent chart-topping success, Lee is poised to continue her rise as a trailblazer in Christian R&B.

Lee Vasi- Never Let Me Go Remix ft 1KPhew (Official Audio)

