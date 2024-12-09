89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT 89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8 IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO THE LEFT LANE BEING SHUT DOWN FOR A TT UNIT CRASH. DELAYS WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY AND/ OR USE OTHER ROUTES FOR TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE.
WE WILL ADVISE WHEN THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN.
