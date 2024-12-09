PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT 89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8 IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO THE LEFT LANE BEING SHUT DOWN FOR A TT UNIT CRASH. DELAYS WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY AND/ OR USE OTHER ROUTES FOR TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE.

WE WILL ADVISE WHEN THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN.

THANK YOU

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

3294 SAINT GEORGE RD

WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111,OPT 3/ FAX: 802.878.3173