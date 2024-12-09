Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,762 in the last 365 days.

89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT 89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8 IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO THE LEFT LANE BEING SHUT DOWN FOR A TT UNIT CRASH. DELAYS WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY AND/ OR USE OTHER ROUTES FOR TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE.

 

 

WE WILL ADVISE WHEN THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN.

 

THANK YOU

 

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

3294 SAINT GEORGE RD

WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111,OPT 3/ FAX: 802.878.3173

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

89 NB JUST SOUTH OF EXIT 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more