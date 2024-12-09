MPD Seeking Suspect in Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers of the Seventh District responded to the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest, for reports of a shooting. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 24185014

