MPD Seeking Suspect in Southwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.
On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers of the Seventh District responded to the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest, for reports of a shooting. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24185014
###
