MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Seventh District officers responded for reports of sounds of gunshots in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Bobby Addison, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, December 9, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 30-year-old Aaron Jones of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24115713

