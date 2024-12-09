MPD Investigating Columbia Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, at approximately 5:31 p.m., officers of the Third District responded to an alley in the rear of the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male conscious and breathing suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Malik Lee, of Takoma Park, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24190268

###