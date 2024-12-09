MPD Investigating Columbia Road Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Northwest.
On Sunday, December 8, 2024, at approximately 5:31 p.m., officers of the Third District responded to an alley in the rear of the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male conscious and breathing suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Malik Lee, of Takoma Park, MD.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24190268
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.