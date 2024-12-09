Burr Oak Woods Nature Center to extend closure amid heating repair delays

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is extending the closure of Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center after a heating system failure. It is taking longer than expected to acquire the necessary parts to repair the building’s heater. The facility initially closed on Monday, Dec. 2 and it will remain closed until repairs are complete.

MDC apologizes for any inconvenience this extended closure may cause. The comfort and safety of visitors to all MDC facilities are top priority. MDC staff are working diligently to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

MDC will provide more information on a reopening timeline as it becomes available. Trails and outdoor features will remain open and available to the public.

Anyone that has signed up for programming this week at Burr Oak Woods should contact the program leader listed on their registration for guidance.

To contact Burr Oak Woods staff with further questions, call (816)228-3766 or email burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov.