Crumbl Rises to Demand for New Holiday Gifting and Quality Catering

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In preparation for the hectic holiday season, Crumbl is upgrading its gifting options and catering services to make gathering over delicious desserts even easier. Classy bows, seasonal stickers, simple cards, and pink bags can now be added to Crumbl orders, making the desserts the go-to gift this season. Crumbl catering services is also ready to serve up treats for any holiday get together, from a small family gathering to a large corporate party!Throughout the month of December, Crumbl’s weekly rotating menu features an array of festive flavors to help customers get into the holiday spirit. Crumbl looks forward to surprising and delighting customers by making this exciting season a touch simpler with these additions! For catering options, simply create an order on the app and choose catering. You’ll be the star of the holiday get-together for sure. Gifting options have been expanded to include vibrant pink bags, free Crumbl cards, and a “gifting bundle” of a bow and sticker that can be added to orders for $1.00. Six options are available for stickers including a limited-edition “Happy Holidays” design. Bows and bags are available in varying sizes.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

