Top Youth Esports Franchise Opens Latest Location In Naperville, IL

Valhallan Esports Training Brings Best-In-Class Programming To Naperville And Surrounding Area

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Competitive youth esports franchise Valhallan Esports Training , which empowers young people to learn essential life skills through their favorite video games, will be celebrating its grand opening in Naperville, Illinois on December 13th and 14th, 2024. Located at 1701 Quincy Ave Unit 10, the facility will provide top-quality camps and programs for local youth.The Grand Opening will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly events, culminating in the Snowdown Showdown on the 14th. The Showdown will be a free day of Fortnite team duo competitions, allowing youth, their friends, and their families to bond over gaming in a vibrant, community-focused environment.The First Valhallan location to open in Illinois, the Naperville Grand Opening will take place as follows:Date: December 13-14th, 2024Time: Friday 5-9, Saturday 10am - 4pmLocation: 1701 Quincy Ave Unit 10, Naperville, IL 60540Meet The Valhallan OwnerThe owner of the Napierville franchise, William Wong, is a longtime STEM advocate with an extensive background in youth education. Throughout his career, Wong has been heavily involved in providing after-school youth STEM programming and coaching a number of highly successful robotics teams.“The Grand Opening will be an excellent opportunity for the community to become familiar with Valhallan’s mission,” says Wong. “We aim to tap into the inherent fun of video games to help kids learn valuable skills such as leadership, teamwork, and communication. We are thrilled to be bringing this valuable programming to the Naperville community.”Competitive video gaming has seen exceptional growth over the past few years, with millions of fans of all ages across the globe tuning in to watch and participate in esports events. The market’s size and prestige are set to grow even further as fans prepare for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025.“I’m excited to help bring an educational approach to competitive gaming as part of the Valhallan team,” says Brendan Valyo, Arena Manager. “Their experience with Valhallan will help prepare many of these athletes for esports opportunities in high school, college, and beyond. Players will have fun while building skills in a rapidly growing industry.”Valhallan offers a variety of exciting and inclusive programming, including day camps, parties and events, and league play. Youth who sign up for a team will receive weekly training from experienced coaches and will get to play against other esports teams throughout the nation in a spirit of friendly competition.About Valhallan Esports TrainingValhallan Esports Training is a rapidly-growing youth esports franchise that uses team-based video games to bring education, life skills, and inclusive competition into young people’s lives. Now opening in Naperville, Illinois, the training arena will combine the fun and competition of video games with extensive training programs, tournaments, and camps that not only help youth improve their playing, but empower them to develop a robust sense of community and life skills in a positive environment.PackagesValhallan offers a variety of monthly membership packages, including four two-hour sessions per month. Each session features esports coaching, a structured curriculum, a safe and youth-friendly player community, and exciting tournament opportunities, beginning with a free skill assessment to help gamers personalize their experience. Valhallan also offers a variety of fun activities including summer camps, parent’s night out events, and unforgettable birthday parties.

