Kay Kare and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Arm and Multipurpose Braces for VA, DoD

Kay Kare and Lovell Government Services Collaborate to Enhance Access to Advanced Braces for Veterans and Military Healthcare

This collaboration not only enhances our commitment to quality care and functional well-being but also aligns with our shared values of supporting veterans.” — Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Kay Kare , a provider of innovative shoulder / arm immobilizers offering multi-purpose application design systems, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Kay Kare’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Kay Kare Products:1. Single Arm Brace (without Abductor Pillow): Black, breathable, latex-free, machine-washable brace with Velcro, available in small to X-large. Ideal forfractures, surgeries, and shoulder immobilization.2. Single Arm Brace (with Abductor Pillow): Same as above, with an abductor pillow for rotator cuff surgeries or shoulder positioning. Available in small toX-large.3. Double Arm Brace: Designed for patients with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, this brace secures both arms with straps and is ideal for weak or paralyzed arms.4. Multipurpose Brace: A versatile brace with an open flap and Velcro strap, adaptable for upper or lower limb injuries or emergency care.5. Brace Kit: A complete kit containing Kay Kare products.As Kay Kare’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Kay Kare is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We are proud to partner with Kay Kare, a company dedicated to designing highly engineered patient aids that prioritize comfort, stability, and ease of use. This collaboration not only enhances our commitment to quality care and functional well-being but also aligns with our shared values of supporting veterans. Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve”. Said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.About Kay Kare:Kay Kare, a women-owned small business founded by occupational therapist Kay Leckman, creates user-friendly, neck-strain-free shoulder braces. Frustrated by existing products, Kay designed simpler, more supportive braces, including the unique Double Arm Brace for Lou Gehrig’s Disease patients.Kay Kare’s patented “open flap technology” ensures better fit, limb safety, and comfort, without neck straps. Independent studies rank it best for ease of use and comfort. Kay Kare’s compact, lightweight design has earned a Tech Breakthrough Award for innovation.Kay Kare Innovative TechnologyKay Kare has a US patented “open flap technology”. The shoulder brace is designed in an open flap that rolls over the arm forming a sleeve and securing the arm in place with one Velcro strip. Instead of trying to fit the arm in the brace, brace itself fits over the arm perfectly to the contour of the forearm with no hanging elbow pockets or drooping wrists, better for limb safety and positioning. The arm is positioned in preferred anatomical position with one waist trap that buckles in the front. There is no strap pulling on the neck. An independent study done by Virginia Tech, compared Kay Kare Single Arm Shoulder brace to 4 other leading shoulder brace technologies in the market and ranked Kay Kare Best for ease of use, comfort, its speedy application and smallest learning curve to understand it’s application instructions. Through an EMG study, Virginia Tech also concluded that with ONLY ONE WAIST STRAP, Kay Kare shoulder brace stabilized the shoulder just as good as others were with multiple straps and buckles.Kay Kare application design is light weight and compact, better for mobility in tight spaces.All straps have a cloth binding and are made of the material of the brace itself, as opposed to webbing for better skin care.Kay Kare also won a Tech Breakthrough Award by Premier Inc for its innovation in shoulder braces.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

