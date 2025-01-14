Innovative, Life Changing TMS Therapy for Depression at New Directions Mental Health

New Directions offers TMS therapy for treatment-resistant depression, providing safe, effective, FDA-cleared care with high response and remission rates.

A huge portion of our patients come in the door and don't believe that they'll ever get better. I'm here to tell you that doesn't have to be the case. We have every opportunity to help you.” — Ryan Wakim, MD

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new year can bring new beginnings! Let this be the year you try something different to treat depression . If you have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have not experienced relief from antidepressants, NeuroStar TMS might be right for you. New Directions Mental Health provides transformative Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at multiple convenient clinic locations , including South Hills, Meadowlands, Monroeville, and Wexford.A real-world study revealed impressive results for NeuroStar TMS treatment. An 83% response rate was reported, meaning that the majority of patients who completed their treatment experienced significant improvement in their depression symptoms. Additionally, the study noted a 62% remission rate, indicating that nearly two-thirds of patients who finished the treatment would likely no longer meet the criteria for a diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD) if evaluated by their doctor.NeuroStar TMS uses focused magnetic pulses (similar in strength to an MRI), to revitalize underactive areas of the brain involved in regulating mood. When these regions are underactive, depression can result. “Waking up” these regions can have a lasting effect on depression, making long-term remission from depression a reality for many people. A typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression. TMS therapy is a highly effective treatment option for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, offering renewed hope and lasting relief.TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. Many patients experience side effects from their medication, increasing the chance that they will stop taking them. The most common side effect with NeuroStar is mild to moderate pain or discomfort at the treatment site. For most patients this subsides within the first week of treatment. NeuroStar TMS is FDA-cleared for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults 22-70, as an add-on therapy for adolescents aged 15-21, and for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in adults aged 22-70. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide.New Directions is proud to offer a full suite of mental health services including therapy and psychiatric medication management and alternative treatment options like NeuroStar TMS. This collaborative, multidisciplinary approach New Directions follows in its clinics allows the team to create an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to you.To learn more about New Directions Mental Health and its array of mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients, call 724-237-8585 or visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/ About New Directions Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkNew Directions Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the New Directions team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

