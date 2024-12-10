Payroll Vault Expands With New Location In Maryland

Local Husband-Wife Entrepreneurs Purchase Franchise in Frederick

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded in Frederick with a local husband-wife team of entrepreneurs as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Mike and Lisa Taylor, who reside in Frederick, wanted to own a company with a mission dedicated to empowering business owners. Their vision is to support revenue-generating activities that drive growth by managing essential tasks that don’t contribute directly to revenue.After serving in the military, Mike embarked on a highly successful 30-year career in the insurance industry. Over the years, he has owned and sold multiple agencies, managed an insurance department for a leading bank, and co-founded a consulting firm that provided strategic advice to insurance agencies nationwide.“In my current work, I partner directly with business owners to craft strategies that align with their business objectives,” said Mike, who will manage the location. “This involves pinpointing inefficiencies that divert their teams from revenue-driving efforts and designing streamlined processes that help maintain focus on core, growth-centric activities.”As entrepreneurs, the Taylors also appreciate the franchise’s fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations–without the need for any investment in real estate. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault helps small and medium-size business entrepreneurs spend less time in their business so they can focus on their business,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees to realize their own legacy.”Mike said Payroll Vault’s “strong sense of community” was a clincher.“Several factors influenced our decision, but the most compelling were thesimplicity and efficiency of the business model, the professionalism and expertiseof the management team, and the strong sense of community among existingfranchisees,” Mike said. “Every franchisee we spoke to highlighted the family atmosphere,which resonated with our values.”Payroll Vault’s Franchise AdvantageMore Revenue For Less Risk: Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.Continuous Support: As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Onboard New Clients Faster: To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Michael, you can reach him via email at Mike.Taylor@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

