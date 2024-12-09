WIC Program Partners with Lead Poisoning Prevention Program to Expand Testing

The West Virginia Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is proud to announce a successful partnership with the department’s Office of Maternal, Child, and Family Health (OMCFH) that is boosting lead testing efforts in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Ohio counties. This initiative, which leverages Medicaid Quality Improvement funding, aims to expand access to lead testing for vulnerable populations and improve health outcomes for children across the region.

Since August 2024, WIC clinics in Ohio, Monongalia and Marion Counties have joined Harrison County in offering lead testing. In just three months, these counties collectively performed more than 353 lead tests, with 56 already completed in November alone. This builds on Harrison County's two-year track record of offering lead testing, a program initiated in response to the 2021 water crisis.

“Our WIC clinics are uniquely positioned to provide lead testing to families who might not otherwise have access,” said Heidi Staats, West Virginia WIC Director. “This partnership not only strengthens our ability to protect children from lead exposure but also reinforces WIC’s role as a critical health resource for families. By expanding testing, we’re taking an important step toward healthier futures for the communities we serve.”

The partnership began in July 2022 when Harrison County WIC leveraged Medicaid funding to cover clinic personnel time and testing supplies. This initiative has since proven critical, with Harrison County achieving the highest percentage of children under 72 months tested for lead in the state, according to the WV Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Project (CLPPP) 2023-2024 data.

“We’ve seen the impact of lead testing firsthand in Harrison County, and expanding this service to Marion, Monongalia and Ohio Counties is an important step in safeguarding the health of our youngest residents,” said Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP.



Secretary Young emphasized the importance of continued efforts in lead poisoning prevention. “Ensuring early detection of lead exposure is crucial for the health and development of our children. Through the dedication of our WIC team and partners, we’re expanding vital services and reaching more families who need them. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to protecting the well-being of West Virginians.”

Lead testing is available to all eligible WIC participants and their family members in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Ohio Counties. The program plans to further expand as additional funding becomes available. For more information, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/wvchildhoodleadpoisoning/Pages/default.aspx#acc1.

