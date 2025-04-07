State Launches Comprehensive Listening Tour and Advisory Committee to Improve Child Welfare System

​​​



The West Virginia Department of Human Services announced today the launch of a comprehensive statewide stakeholder engagement tour and Advisory Committee aimed at bolstering collaboration and guiding substantive improvements in the child welfare system. This significant initiative is scheduled to begin in mid-May and represents a collaborative effort to foster open dialogue between the Department and key stakeholders throughout the state.

The agency has partnered with a seasoned team skilled in orchestrating and managing statewide engagement projects. The Department is dedicated to implementing a methodical and inclusive approach. This strategy is designed to capture diverse insights from various segments of the community, including service providers, foster parents, legislators, judiciary members, and other individuals deeply involved with the child welfare system.

The stakeholder engagement tour is structured to include a series of both broad stakeholder and specialized sessions, planned to facilitate effective two-way communication. This format ensures that the voices of all participants are heard and valued, contributing to a more robust understanding of the existing challenges and opportunities within the system, while simultaneously seeking solution-oriented input from these stakeholders as we look to address the challenges within the child welfare system.

Planned Engagement Opportunities Include:

Stakeholder Sessions: These sessions will be held in person at multiple locations across West Virginia, including Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Wheeling, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Clarksburg, Elkins, and Beckley. These sessions are designed to gather a wide range of perspectives and foster community involvement.

Judiciary-Specific Listening Sessions: Tailored sessions will engage members of the judiciary to explore the unique challenges and insights from a legal perspective on child welfare.

Targeted Focus Groups: Conducted either virtually or in-person, these focus groups will involve critical populations such as state legislators, foster parents, and members of the judicial branch. The goal is to gain a deep understanding of the specific issues and suggestions from these key stakeholders.



Upon completing the engagements, the Department will compile and analyze the feedback received into a comprehensive report. This report will outline the key findings and provide actionable recommendations for enhancing the effectiveness and responsiveness of the child welfare system. The Department will establish an Advisory Committee, comprising department leadership, representatives of the judiciary and legislature, providers, and session facilitators, that will provide input to the Department on the implementation of the changes outlined in the report.

This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to promoting inclusive engagement, ensuring transparency, and continually improving the child welfare system in West Virginia. By actively seeking and incorporating the input from stakeholders around the state, the Department aims to make meaningful strides toward enhancing the care and support provided to the state’s most vulnerable children and their families.​​