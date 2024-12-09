Freemason Funds Film to Tell The Tale of Texas Pool

Executive Producer Peter Artes The Tale of Texas Pool Movie Poster

Sports movie told through the words of pool hustlers due out Christmas 2024.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Artes, a passionate family man, Freemason, and avid pool enthusiast, has embarked on a new venture as an Executive Producer for the highly anticipated film The Tale of Texas Pool . Slated for release on Christmas Day 2024, the film will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vimeo On-Demand streaming services at www.taleoftexaspool.com With a deep-rooted love for the game, Artes brings his unique perspective and passion for pool to the production of The Tale of Texas Pool. Through masterful storytelling and captivating visuals, the film honors the enduring legacy of billiards in shaping Texas' cultural fabric. It tells the story of how the sport has become a mirror of life itself—full of challenges, triumphs, and the indomitable human spirit. The movie pays tribute not only to the legendary players who have etched their names into history, but also to the unsung heroes of the game, reflecting on the profound influence pool has had in Texas.“The world of pool is filled with colorful characters, intense competition, and a culture that’s as rich as any sport,” said Artes. “The Tale of Texas Pool is a love letter to the game and the community of players who have made it what it is today. It’s as much about the passion for billiards as it is about the Texas spirit, and I’m thrilled to part of the team sharing this story with audiences.”Peter Artes' journey into the world of competitive pool began over 23 years ago when he was introduced to the game by his best friend and pool insider, Joe Ramey. Together, they navigated the gritty, high-stakes world of Northern Virginia’s pool halls, where they encountered a cast of unforgettable characters—from local legends like Bob Carr, Buck, and Petey to road players, gamblers, and backers. These experiences deepened Peter's love for the game and its people, and it is this passion that he now channels into his role as Executive Producer.In addition to his commitment to the game, Artes is also a dedicated family man and a respected member of the Masonic community. He is a 16-year member and Past Master of Round Rock Lodge #227 in Round Rock, TX, and a member of Vegas Lodge #32 in Las Vegas, NV. Despite his busy life, Artes continues to be an active participant in the pool scene, regularly competing in 3-4 national tournaments each year and collecting Tim Scruggs cues—a symbol of his enduring love for the sport.The Tale of Texas Pool promises to captivate and inspire audiences with its blend of history, passion, and the triumphs of the human spirit. The film explores the larger-than-life personalities that populate the world of competitive billiards while reflecting on the cultural significance of the game in Texas—a place where pool is more than just a pastime. It promises to be one of the best pool movies ever.The film will be available for on-demand streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vimeo starting Christmas Day 2024.

Official Trailer: The Tale of Texas Pool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.