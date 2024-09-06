Texas Billiards Hall of Fame Celebrates First Induction Ceremony

2024 Texas Billiards HOF Inductees and Board Gilbert Martinez accepts induction into HOF Crowd taking pictures of inductees

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Billiards Hall of Fame ., a newly established non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich heritage of billiards in Texas, proudly hosted its inaugural induction ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Round Rock, Texas.This historic event marked the induction of the Hall of Fame’s first five honorees: Gilbert Martinez, Belinda Calhoun, Jeremy Jones, Randy Goettlicher, and Bob Vanover. Each has made extraordinary contributions to the sport, leaving a lasting impact on billiards in Texas.A deeply emotional moment was shared as Bob Vanover, who has passed away, was honored posthumously. His brother, Gary Vanover, delivered a touching tribute, reflecting on the finesse and dedication that define the Vanover legacy. Omega Mike presented Gilbert Martinez, who expressed heartfelt gratitude and lamented that his parents were not alive to witness this honor. Belinda Calhoun, celebrated for her illustrious career as a Texas pool player and WPBA professional, was also recognized for her contributions to the sport.Randy Goettlicher, a renowned instructor, expressed his pride, saying, “For an instructor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is a lifetime achievement.” Jeremy Jones, former captain of the Mosconi Cup team and current billiard broadcaster, remarked, “It means everything to be part of the Texas Hall of Fame. A true honor in every respect.”The ceremony featured moving speeches and tributes, celebrating the exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment of the inductees. The evening not only honored their individual accomplishments but also celebrated the enduring legacy of billiards in Texas.Kevin Welling, President of Texas Billiards Hall of Fame, Inc., shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to honor these incredible individuals who have greatly influenced the world of billiards. Their passion, skill, and commitment have set a high standard for future generations.” In his opening remarks, Welling outlined the organization’s future vision, including youth camps that demonstrate the connection between academic concepts and billiards, and the introduction of HOF city championships across Texas leading to a state championship. This initiative aims to crown a true state champion who represents their city with pride.Welling, also the Producer and Director of the upcoming sports movie about billiards , The Tale of Texas Pool, filmed the festivities as part of the plot of its story. All of the inductees have played a role in the movie, each being interviewed about the history of pool within Texas as part of the movie's cast . The movie is set to release on major streaming VOD platforms this coming Christmas.Membership and donation options are now available on the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame website for those wishing to support the organization’s mission. The Hall of Fame is committed to continuing its work in recognizing and honoring the contributions to billiards in Texas and looks forward to future events and community support.For more information about Texas Billiards Hall of Fame, Inc. and upcoming events, please visit www.halloftexas.com Images provided by Jeff Smith of Heirloom Portrait Art.

