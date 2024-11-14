Fedor Gorst Sponsored by Upcoming Movie About Pool for Mosconi Cup

Fedor Gorst sponsored by The Tale of Texas Pool Gorst contributed to pool movie

The month of December will feature the legendary tournament and also feature a global release of the pool movie for billiard fans to celebrate.

A Team USA victory at the Mosconi Cup, paired with the release of a great movie about pool, will certainly make this December unforgettable.” — Fedor Gorst

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tale of Texas Pool, an eagerly anticipated film set to release on Christmas 2024, announced today its sponsorship of Fedor Gorst for this year’s Mosconi Cup. This marks Gorst's second appearance as a member of Team USA."I’m thrilled to represent the United States in the upcoming Mosconi Cup," said Gorst. "I’m equally excited about The Tale of Texas Pool movie coming out this Christmas and proud to have its support in this year’s competition. A Team USA victory at the Mosconi Cup, paired with the release of a great movie about pool, will certainly make this December unforgettable. Both will help grow the game, and I’m proud to be part of both."The movie, which celebrates the rich history of billiards in Texas, is the first of its kind to tell the story through the voices of legendary players. Gorst, a regular competitor in Texas tournaments, recently claimed both the One Pocket and 9-Ball titles at the 2023 Skinny Bob Classic in Round Rock, Texas.Other legendary pool players featured in The Tale of Texas Pool include Jeremy Jones, Buddy Hall, Nick Varner, Belinda Calhoun, and fellow Team USA Mosconi Cup members Sky Woodward and Tyler Styer, among others.Roy Leonard Allen, executive producer of the film, described it as "a cinematic journey into the high-stakes world of a game where skill meets fate, and every moment holds the potential for greatness. Filled with gripping stories, larger-than-life characters, and the unmistakable spirit of Texas, this film is more than just a pool story—it’s a tribute to the raw energy that defines the heart of Texas and the drive needed to become a champion pool player."The Tale of Texas Pool will be available for on-demand streaming in stunning 4K on Vimeo starting Christmas Day. It will also be available in HD on Amazon, iTunes, Xbox, and Google Play. For collectors and fans, limited edition DVDs and Blu-ray discs are available for pre-order until December 1, 2024, through the film’s official website: https://www.texaspoolmovie.com/store The Mosconi Cup is an annual nine-ball pool tournament featuring teams from Europe and the United States. Widely regarded as the most prestigious team competition in the sport, it is often compared to golf's Ryder Cup. The event is named in honor of legendary American pool player Willie Mosconi. The event will be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, from Saturday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 3. It will be streamed on DAZN in the United States and broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Official Trailer: The Tale of Texas Pool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.