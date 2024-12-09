First Lady Cathy Justice attends annual West Virginia Leaders of Education Conference

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice joined school administrators, superintendents, and educational leaders from across the state at the 2024 West Virginia Leaders of Education Conference. Hosted by the West Virginia K-12 Principals Association (WVPA), this highly anticipated annual event brings together professionals dedicated to preserving and advancing public education. The conference, supported by partners including the West Virginia Department of Education, Lifetouch, the WV Heart Association, the WV Education Alliance, and Apple, Inc., provides a platform for collaboration, professional development, and resource sharing. It is open to all West Virginia school administrators, central office personnel, superintendents, WV Department of Education officials, aspiring administrators, and others who share a passion for strengthening public education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.