Minister for Foreign Affairs launches Government’s strategy on cyber and digital issues in foreign and security policy

The Government’s strategy Sweden in a digital world – a strategy for Sweden’s foreign and security policy on cyber and digital issues is being launched on 9 December.

“Cyber and digital issues are gaining significance and occupying increasing space in foreign and security policy. That is why we have produced a strategy to address this revolutionary development. It’s about strengthening Sweden’s prosperity and competitiveness in a digital world and strengthening our resilience to cyber threats through international cooperation,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

This is the first Swedish strategy on cyber and digital issues in foreign and security policy. It encompasses all of foreign policy: security, trade and business promotion, human rights and development cooperation. To strengthen its role and influence internationally, it is crucial that Sweden pursues a coherent and integrated foreign and security policy on cyber and digital issues.

The strategy contains the necessary priorities to be able to pursue an effective policy. The EU, NATO, bilateral strategic cooperation and cooperation with the private sector are the primary platforms for pursuing Swedish interests. The strategy highlights the importance of close cooperation between countries and organisations, but also the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.