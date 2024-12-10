InvisiRisk Announces the Launch of its Innovative Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform for the Software Supply Chain

InvisiRisk Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvisiRisk, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform for the software supply chain. This groundbreaking solution is set to transform how organizations manage enterprise software risks for both developed and purchased products.Founded by David Pulaski, Mike Clark, Tom Hamilton, and a team of software risk management professionals, they have co-founded recognized products including Idera, PentaSafe, BindView, ProQuent Systems, and CloudChomp.The InvisiRisk GRC Platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that provide continuous visibility, robust policy enforcement, and upcoming, automated compliance attestations. By integrating advanced risk management capabilities, InvisiRisk empowers businesses to identify and mitigate hidden risks, protect their build systems, and ensure regulatory compliance with ease, regardless of CI/CD or current Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tools for open-source vulnerability tracking and SBOMs.Today, CISOs bear the critical responsibility of personally endorsing comprehensive regulatory requirements, embodying the dual role of both architect and guardian of cybersecurity. Standards set by FISMA, NIST, CISA, Executive Orders, FDA, and other agencies get into the nitty gritty of how you build software and require you to ensure your vendors are doing the same. Taking ownership of the following is much more than an SBOM software ingredients list.1. Governance: InvisiRisk's GRC platform provides robust policy enforcement, ensuring that all components and processes adhere to the organization's security standards. This includes IR Protect, enforcing IP traffic rules, stopping builds for major policy breaches, and preventing or alerting customers to risky downloads. This ensures that CISOs can maintain a secure and compliant software development lifecycle with ease, going well beyond open-source vulnerability tracking.2. Risk Management: IR Audit offers comprehensive risk management through continuous visibility into the software composition. This allows CISOs to identify and manage hidden risks effectively, to mitigate vulnerability before they cause severe damage. This includes quickly finding “Known Unknowns” in your existing build system SBOMs or Third-Party tools. This empowers CISOs to proactively manage and mitigate potential threats, safeguarding the organization's assets.3. Compliance: InvisiRisk’s upcoming 2025 release of IR Attest automates the creation and monitoring of compliance attestations, making it easier for businesses to meet regulatory requirements and maintain continuous compliance. This reduces the administrative burden and ensures that the organization stays compliant with industry standards. With AI-enabled automation, it simplifies the process of populating and certifying attestation documents, ensuring continuous compliance and peace of mind. This allows CISOs to streamline compliance processes, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring continuous adherence to regulatory standards.Risk Management Teams can deploy the InvisiRisk platform in both cloud and on-premises environments, offering flexibility to meet the unique needs of any organization. This ensures that the platform can scale with the organization's growth and adapt to changing security requirements."We are thrilled to introduce the InvisiRisk GRC Platform to the market," said David Pulaski, CEO of InvisiRisk. "Our platform addresses the critical need for a deep analysis and enforcement across the entire software supply chain, as enterprise software applications are the crown jewels of any organization. By enabling CISOs to enforce the standards set by the organization, they can stay ahead of inevitable threats and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance.With InvisiRisk, businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape and safeguard their data, investors, and customers." He continued, “We realized current software supply vendors were failing their customers in two ways. One, by focusing only on open-source vulnerabilities, and not the entire software supply chain. And two, building applications as quickly as possible, not recognizing the limitations of the build system to provide insight into hidden risks still unaccounted for in the software manifest artifact. We built a better mouse trap.”The InvisiRisk GRC platform is now available for deployment, offering flexibility and scalability to meet the unique needs of any organization. For more information about the InvisiRisk GRC platform and how it can benefit your business, please visit our website at www.invisirisk.com or contact our sales team at sales@invisirisk.com.About InvisiRiskInvisiRisk is a groundbreaking Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platform for the software supply chain. InvisiRisk empowers organizations to identify, mitigate, and manage hidden risks within their software environments and third-party solutions. Our comprehensive GRC platform offers continuous visibility, robust policy enforcement, and automated compliance attestations, ensuring the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. With InvisiRisk, CISOs can confidently navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape and safeguard their software systems with ease.

