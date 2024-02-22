VeriBOM Announces Acquisition of CloudChomp
VeriBOM, a purpose-built software supply chain management company, announced today that they have acquired CloudChomp, LLC.
VeriBOM will help support CloudChomp customers and partners skillfully navigate the complexities of open-source software security and compliance, whether they are running applications on premises or in the cloud.
With an average of 70% of modern software applications containing open-source software, every business or government entity will be affected by risks associated with the software supply chain and open-source vulnerabilities. Whether you are building, selling, or running applications, knowing what ingredients are in the software you run is the difference between data protection and an embarrassing and costly data breach - averaging of over $4.4M per event.
With new government mandates, such as Executive Order #14028 and FDA Mandate HR 2617 for Medical Devices, as well as increasing demands from enterprise Fortune companies, every business needs a way to manage the massive number of open-source components with automation and minimum standards to keep your customers, business, and CISOs protected.
“We are excited to bring CloudChomp customers and partners into the VeriBOM family of products,” said David Pulaski, Co-founder of VeriBOM. “Whether you are modernizing in the cloud or running legacy applications, the information VeriBOM will be able to provide and analyze is critical to ensuring the safety and security of customers and shareholders IP and data,” he continued.
CloudChomp customers can sign up to be early adopters before March 31st of VB Publisher and VB Auditor by contacting VeriBOM today at https://www.veribom.com/contact.
About VeriBOM
VeriBOM helps company security auditors and suppliers safely manage the software supply chain and SBOMs with automation, simplicity, and transparency to reduce the risk of security breaches and data leaks. VeriBOM simplifies compliance with automated SBOM creating, management, and reporting. Working with both software developers (VB Publisher) and software users (VB Auditor), VeriBOM creates bi-directional trust through accountability, transparency, and communication. You can follow VeriBOM on LinkedIn or X.
VeriBOM - The Future of the Software Supply Chain