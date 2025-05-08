InvisiRisk Unveils Groundbreaking Build Security AI Agent

InvisiRisk Logo

InvisiRisk Unveils Build Security AI Agent to Detect Hidden Threats and Instantly Enforce Policies Across the Software Supply Chain.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvisiRisk , Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Build Security AI Agent, designed to transform the security landscape of software supply chains. This innovative solution leverages advanced artificial intelligence to provide unparalleled protection for CI/CD pipelines, ensuring the integrity and security of software development processes.Introducing the AI Build Security AgentThe AI Build Security Agent is a cutting-edge tool that offers comprehensive visibility and control over the software supply chain. It analyzes the results of your builds and allows you, in a single click, to create a security policy so InvisiRisk IR Protect can enforce the new policy in real-time, adhering to a zero-trust framework. “Regardless of the 100s of build security tools on the market, far too often, attacks are happening, by bypassing scanners and agents,” said David Pulaski, Co-founder of InvisiRisk, Inc. “Our Build Application Firewall (BAF) is a proxy that performs deep packet inspection of network transactions as the build is happening, notifying you of security risks that sneak past shift-left developer tools and anomalies that stray from your baseline seen as unusual behavior,” he continued. Finally, Pulaski stated, “when speaking to our consulting partners, far too often, due to the unique nature of every software application, people struggle to determine what the correct security policies should be for that app, CI/CD, and language, so our new Build Security AI Agent sees the actual build transactions, and helps you determine what policies are needed for each project – and can also be applied to global security policies with a single click.”Key Features and Benefits• Post-Scan Analysis: The Build Security AI Agent reviews deep packet inspection of build activity to identify risks and anomalies that shift-left scanners and agents may have missed. This ensures that even the most elusive threats are detected.• Policy Creation: With a single click, users can create security policies based on the AI Build Security Agent's findings. These policies are then enforced by InvisiRisk IR Protect in real-time.• Anomaly Detection: The agent identifies anomalies from your baseline build, providing insights into risks that you may not have thought of looking for, from the first build to the last.• Comprehensive Risk Management: The Build Security AI Agent helps manage a wide range of risks, including those that sneak past traditional tools, ensuring a robust defense for your software supply chain.• Safety Net for Compliance: InvisiRisk acts as a safety net, protecting you from shift-left tool misconfigurations and exceptions that could nullify your corporate attestations for NIST, CISA, CMMC, and other security claims.• InvisiRisk Advantage: InvisiRisk sees what others don’t and stops what others can't.Transforming Software SecurityInvisiRisk's Build Security AI Agent is set to redefine how organizations approach software security. By providing detailed build analysis and enabling seamless policy creation, it empowers businesses to protect their build systems and ensure regulatory compliance with ease. This innovative solution is a testament to InvisiRisk's commitment to advancing the security of software supply chains and supporting the development of secure, reliable software products.About InvisiRisk, Inc.Founded by David Pulaski, Mike Clark, Tom Hamilton, and a team of software risk management professionals, InvisiRisk, Inc. has a rich history of developing recognized products including Idera, PentaSafe, BindView, ProQuent Systems, and CloudChomp. The company's mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance the security and compliance of software supply chains, helping organizations navigate the complexities of modern software development.For more information about the Build Security AI Agent and to get your free scan, please visit our website: https://www.invisirisk.com/contact

