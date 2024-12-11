Enerlites Introduces New Matte Finish Wall Plates, Switches, and Receptacles to Meet Growing Demand

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a leading manufacturer of wiring devices and lighting controls, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of matte finish wall plates, switches, and receptacles.

Available in matte white and matte black, these stylish options reflect the latest design trends and provide a modern, sophisticated alternative to traditional finishes.

The introduction of matte finishes positions Enerlites ahead of the curve, as growing demand for these sleek, understated aesthetics reshapes the electrical and interior design markets.

Unlike many competitors, Enerlites now offers a product line that delivers on both form and function, catering to homeowners, designers, and contractors looking for versatile, high-quality solutions.

“Adding matte finishes to our product portfolio marks a significant step forward for Enerlites,” said Paul Thinh.

“This innovation not only meets the evolving needs of our customers but also gives us a competitive edge in a market where these options are rare. We are confident that this new offering will redefine expectations for modern electrical devices.”

Key Features and Benefits

Sleek Matte Finish: Available in two popular colors, matte white and matte black, for a contemporary look.

Wide Compatibility: Designed for easy installation and seamless integration into any space, from residential homes to commercial buildings.

Durable Design: Built to withstand everyday wear and tear while maintaining a clean, fingerprint-resistant surface.

Enerlites’ new matte finish products are ideal for modern interiors where aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand. Whether you're creating a minimalist environment, enhancing a luxurious space, or simply updating a room, these finishes provide the perfect solution.

About Enerlites

Enerlites is a trusted manufacturer of innovative, reliable wiring devices and lighting controls. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Enerlites provides solutions that enhance energy efficiency, convenience, and safety for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

