Enerlites Expands National Reach with New Sales Rep Agencies, Eyes Aggressive Growth for 2025

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a leading manufacturer of innovative wiring devices and lighting controls, is proud to announce the addition of several esteemed sales representative agencies to its growing network.

This strategic expansion underscores Enerlites' commitment to achieving ambitious goals in 2025, supported by a robust lineup of new products and a strengthened presence across key territories.

The newly signed agencies include:

Curtis Stout – Covering Arkansas

A&G Electrical Sales – Representing New England

Foundation Sales & Marketing – Covering Western Pennsylvania

C&L Sales – Serving West Virginia

With these partnerships, Enerlites now has broader market coverage, enabling the company to better serve customers and distributors across the nation. The addition of these experienced agencies aligns with Enerlites’ strategy to accelerate its growth in emerging markets, expand its customer base, and enhance its reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.

“Our aggressive goals for 2025 include launching a range of innovative new products that set higher standards for efficiency, safety, and ease of use,” said Debby Arcand, Central Region Sales Manager. “By partnering with Curtis Stout, A&G Electrical Sales, Foundation Sales & Marketing, and C&L Sales, we’re positioning Enerlites for sustained success, building stronger relationships with customers, and delivering on our promise of innovation and reliability.”

With more territories now covered by skilled and reputable sales agencies, Enerlites is well-equipped to drive market demand, deliver superior customer service, and solidify its footprint in both established and growing markets.

For more information about Enerlites and its product offerings, visit www.enerlites.com.

About Enerlites

Enerlites is a manufacturer of high-quality wiring devices and lighting control products, committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on exceptional performance, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading technology, Enerlites continues to redefine standards in the electrical industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.