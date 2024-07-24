Enerlites Announces New Partnership with Construction Agents NW for Expanded Territories

Enerlites logo

Enerlites, a leading provider of lighting controls and wiring devices, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Construction Agents NW.

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a leading provider of lighting controls and wiring devices, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Construction Agents NW. This collaboration will cover the territories of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii, broadening our reach and enhancing our service capabilities in these regions.

Since 1971, Construction Agents NW has established a formidable reputation in the industry, bringing over five decades of experience and expertise. Their deep-rooted relationships with key partners and their profound understanding of the market make them an ideal representative agency for Enerlites.

"We are excited to partner with Construction Agents NW," said Angel Zheng, CEO of Enerlites. "Their extensive experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide top-quality products and unmatched customer service. We look forward to a strong partnership that will deliver significant value to our customers and drive growth in these key territories."

Construction Agents NW's team of professionals is well-equipped to support and enhance Enerlites' presence, offering tailored solutions and expert guidance to meet the specific needs of our clients in the Pacific Northwest.

This partnership marks an exciting chapter for both companies, and we anticipate significant growth and strengthened relationships with our valued customers in these regions.



**About Enerlites:**

Enerlites is a leading manufacturer of lighting controls and wiring devices, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. With a focus on quality and performance, Enerlites offers a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

**About Construction Agents NW:**

Construction Agents NW has been a trusted name in the industry since 1971, providing expert representation and support to manufacturers and customers across multiple states. Their commitment to excellence and long-standing relationships with key partners have made them a leader in the field.

