Meyn America, LLC growing South Carolina footprint with expansion in Oconee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Meyn America, LLC (Meyn America), a leader in poultry processing solutions, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with an expansion in Oconee County. The company’s approximately $50 million investment will create 172 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Meyn America specializes in manufacturing equipment and systems for the poultry processing industry. The company’s offerings include products and services designed to enhance efficiency, yield and capacity for customers. Earlier this year, Meyn America established a parts distribution center in Westminster.

Meyn America will relocate its Americas’ manufacturing center and corporate offices from Georgia to a new 200,000-square-foot facility located in the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster adjacent to its distribution building. The new facility will house manufacturing and assembly operations as well as sales, service, supply chain and finance functions.

Operations are expected to be online in spring 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Meyn America team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $1.5 million Set-Aside grant to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Meyn is excited to be expanding our manufacturing and corporate footprint as well as a new customer experience center in South Carolina. This is not our first time working with the Oconee Economic Alliance, Upstate SC Alliance and South Carolina Department of Commerce. The successful completion of Meyn’s new parts distribution center that opened in Oconee County earlier this year gave us great insight into what was possible on a larger scale, and the county and state have delivered on those expectations. These three facilities will yield a world-class working campus that we expect will attract the region’s skilled workforce. And the accessibility of very reputable education institutions nearby for both skilled trades and professionals will provide an environment of continuous education for our employees. We’re especially excited about our new customer experience center which will serve all customers in the Americas region. With this investment, Meyn will have a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility to demonstrate Meyn’s newest innovations as well as provide maintenance trainings and continuous education seminars for our poultry processing solutions.” -Meyn Food Processing Technology Vice President and General Manager Americas Todd Rhodes

“Once again, South Carolina’s pro-business climate and prepared workforce are attracting major investments for our state. Meyn America’s decision to expand its South Carolina operations and create 172 new jobs in Oconee County is great news for our state and our people, and we applaud the company’s commitment to South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased Meyn America chose South Carolina as the new home of its manufacturing center and corporate offices. This approximately $50 million investment in Oconee County is a major reason to celebrate, and we congratulate Meyn America on strengthening its South Carolina legacy with this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"I am pleased that Meyn America has chosen to expand its existing operations in Oconee County. This announcement is yet another testament to the remarkable economic growth both here in Oconee County and across South Carolina. Meyn America will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to our business community. Having not only their manufacturing operations but also their corporate offices here emphasizes their commitment to being a long-term partner in our region. This dual presence strengthens our local economy, provides high-quality jobs and enhances Oconee County’s reputation as a hub for economic development.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“Meyn America’s investment shows how important the poultry cluster, and the agribusiness industry as a whole, are to South Carolina’s economy. These new manufacturing jobs are great news for rural South Carolina and will help cement our reputation as a state that supports agribusiness.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“This is a historic day in Oconee County with Meyn America’s decision to locate their manufacturing and corporate operations in Westminster! The project is reflective of the state and county’s excellent business climate, workforce and industrial real estate opportunities. When we look at the county’s business recruitment priorities, Meyn checks nearly all the boxes. They are a highly respected and well-managed company, serve a stable and growing global market, and have employment needs that align well with our workforce strengths. Over the past two years we have built a strong and trusting partnership with them, and we couldn't be more excited and appreciative that Meyn America has chosen to make Oconee County their home!” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

“Congratulations to Oconee County on the great news that Meyn America will move its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters to Westminster. Meyn America is the latest food industry company to choose South Carolina as its home because of the state’s great support of agricultural related industries, our skilled workforce, and our proximity to customers and food resources. This is yet another example of a successful international company growing in the Upstate.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS