Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, December 9, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedule for Monday, December 9, includes the following:

Monday, December 9 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Coordinating Council for Workforce Development, C. Lem Harper Building, Third Floor Auditorium, 631 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 9, at 12:00 PM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will join Wreaths Across America to honor South Carolina’s veterans during a Statehouse remembrance ceremony, S.C. Veterans Memorial on the Statehouse Grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina

Monday, December 9 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host the annual Christmas Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: The governor will hold a media availability at 5:20 PM. Members of the media wishing to participate should arrive at the Richland Street Mall gate no later than 5:15 PM to go through security.