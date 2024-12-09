Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,242 in the last 365 days.

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, December 9, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedule for Monday, December 9, includes the following: 

Monday, December 9 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Coordinating Council for Workforce Development, C. Lem Harper Building, Third Floor Auditorium, 631 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 9, at 12:00 PM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will join Wreaths Across America to honor South Carolina’s veterans during a Statehouse remembrance ceremony, S.C. Veterans Memorial on the Statehouse Grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina

Monday, December 9 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host the annual Christmas Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: The governor will hold a media availability at 5:20 PM. Members of the media wishing to participate should arrive at the Richland Street Mall gate no later than 5:15 PM to go through security. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, December 9, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more