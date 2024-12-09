Governor Henry McMaster Announces First Director of the Office of Statewide Workforce Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced his appointment of Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant as the first director of the Office of Statewide Workforce Development (OSWD) housed within the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW). The position, created by the Statewide Education and Workforce Development Act, signed into law by Governor McMaster in 2023, is tasked with coordinating, aligning, and directing workforce efforts across South Carolina. The goal of the OSWD is to implement the projects of the Coordinating Council for Workforce Development to maximize available resources and create a customer-centric workforce development system that is accessible, effective, and easy to navigate.

Dr. Battle-Bryant has held numerous leadership positions in workforce development, including as Vice President of Human Resources and Workforce Development for the United Infrastructure Group and as Assistant Executive Director for the Workforce and Economic Development Division at DEW.

“As South Carolina continues to break economic development records and attract tens of thousands of new jobs—many in innovative industries—there has never been a more critical time to streamline and optimize our workforce development efforts,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant’s extensive experience with South Carolina’s workforce programs will build upon our nationally recognized success and ensure our workforce is prepared to meet the demands of the future.”

A graduate of Auburn University, Dr. Battle-Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing and Sales and a Master of Business Administration. She completed a doctorate in Higher Education Administration at the University of South Carolina in 2009. She is also a certified economic developer, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certified Professional, DISC coach/consultant, authorized SHRM Recertification Credit Provider, and published author.

“Workforce Development has been a passion of mine for the last twenty-five years, as I have sought to leverage my experience and knowledge in private industry, education, and government to simplify making connections between prospective employees and employers in South Carolina. I am humbled and inspired to be asked to serve as the Director of the Office of Statewide Workforce Development to lead South Carolina’s workforce development efforts,” said Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant. “I sincerely thank Governor McMaster for his nomination and support in making workforce development a priority in the state for employers and our citizens. I look forward to engaging with the General Assembly through the confirmation process.”

She is currently the president and owner of Battle Plan Consulting, LLC, a full-service consulting firm specializing in human resources, workforce development, and public outreach. She has previously served as Director of Webster University's Columbia Metropolitan Campus, Associate Vice President of Corporate Training and Economic Development at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, and held leadership roles at SCANA/South Carolina Electric & Gas Company over a 13-year tenure.

Dr. Battle-Bryant resides in Summerton, S.C., with her husband, Drayton, and their daughter. A copy of her biography can be found here, her resume here, and her headshot here.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.