AiDASH Names Vishal Jain Head of AI to Advance First Integrated Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Vishal Jain as Head of AI. Dr. Jain brings over 15 years of expertise in perception and mapping, leveraging aerial, satellite, and terrestrial data, including LiDAR, infrared, and optical imagery. In his new role, he will lead AI innovation on AiDASH’s integrated Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring . He will be based in AiDASH’s global headquarters in Palo Alto Jain’s previous roles in AI, computer vision, robotics, autonomous vehicles, precision mapping, and data fusion align closely with AiDASH’s unified, satellite-first approach to grid inspection and monitoring, aimed at making critical infrastructure more climate-resilient and sustainable.- At Velodyne LiDAR, Jain led the software engineering division responsible for building real-time LiDAR perception systems widely used in autonomous vehicles and robots. The product capabilities were utilized across different sectors, including autonomous driving, industrial mobility, and perimeter security.- Jain co-founded Vision Systems, where he led the development of cutting-edge aerial and satellite imaging systems for large-scale reconnaissance and change detection, delivering critical solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and its associated agencies, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).- Jain played a key role in advancing HD mapping at HERE Technologies. He spearheaded the integration of crowd-sourced data to create highly accurate, real-time precision maps for autonomous vehicles. His work helped autonomous systems navigate complex environments, supporting safer and more efficient transportation solutions.- At 2-Sigma School, Jain led AI initiatives, developing multi-modal LLM applications to advance adaptive learning.- As a Research Fellow at Robotics Research, he helped architect next-generation perception systems for autonomous vehicles, specializing in perceiving off-road terrains for object segmentation and tracking in challenging environments.“Vishal’s addition underscores AiDASH’s commitment to advancing climate resilience for the industries that need it most using the most advanced AI,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. “His technical expertise and vision will help us deliver critical insights to adapt to the increasing challenges posed by climate change on vital infrastructure.”Jain earned a PhD in Computer Vision from Brown University and a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. With expertise in technical leadership, practical implementation, and groundbreaking research, he complements AiDASH’s goal of providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring to make critical infrastructure climate-resilient.Accelerating Innovation to Meet Global DemandJain joins AiDASH amid rapid growth, with over 150 global customers and a track record of doubling annual revenue since 2019. His expertise will support AiDASH’s goal of empowering critical infrastructure industries to make data-informed decisions that protect assets and surrounding environments against climate-related risks.About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

