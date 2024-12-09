Tickets for B’nai Torah Congregation’s 2025 Concert Series are Now on Sale

BTC TLC Logo Cantor Magda Fishman Performs at Concert B'nai Torah Concert Audience

Highly Anticipated Series Features Four Performances by Acclaimed Artists throughout January, February, and March

Music has a profound impact on our souls, bringing us together in harmony and lifting our spirits.” — Cantor Magda Fishman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced the highly anticipated return of the synagogue’s popular and inspiring Concert Series. The 2025 Concert Series will include four live, in-person performances featuring singers, songwriters, orchestras, and Cantors from around the world. All four events, which will kick off in January and conclude in March, are produced by B’nai Torah Congregation’s Cantor Magda Fishman in collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi.The 2025 Concert Series, which will take place in the sanctuary at B’nai Torah Congregation, located at 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida, will offer a virtual option as well. The Concert Series is presented in loving memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner. Tickets start at $30 for members and $40 for guests and can be purchased at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/ “Music has a profound impact on our souls, bringing us together in harmony and lifting our spirits," said Cantor Fishman, an accomplished performer with extensive experience in Israel, the United States, Europe, and Canada. "As a community, we come together to share this light and enjoy extraordinary artists. We’re thrilled to take the audience on a Jewish musical and cultural journey, showcasing performances that transcend genres and generations, inspiring and delighting everyone in attendance.”“In my years at B’nai Torah, our community has never come together the way it has in recent months,” added Rabbi David Steinhardt. “We are so deeply tied to our people, our homeland, and our cultural and religious expressions. This series will give us the opportunity to gather to listen to talented musical artists as we reflect on the past and look towards a brighter future.”The 2025 B’nai Torah Congregation Concert Series features:Internationally Acclaimed Jazz Pianist and Composer Leonid PtashkaWednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.Known for his extraordinary talent and captivating performances, Ptashka will bring a dynamic blend of classical, jazz and contemporary music to the B’nai Torah Congregation stage. Ptashka is energetic and vibrant, inviting the audience to listen, participate and sing. According to Cantor Fishman, followers of Guy Mintus will love Ptashka just the same.ABBAFAB, The Music of ABBAWednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.Get ready to sing along as ABBAFAB brings the timeless hits of ABBA to the B’nai Torah Congregation 2025 Concert Series! With dazzling performances of favorites like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and more, this show is sure to transport you back to the golden era of pop.IDF Chief Cantor Shai AbramsonWednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.Experience the powerful voice of Shai Abramson, the IDF Chief Cantor, as he graces the stage at B’nai Torah Congregation’s 2025 Concert Series. Renowned for his breathtaking renditions of traditional and contemporary Jewish music, Cantor Abramson’s performance promises to be a moving and unforgettable evening. Cantor Abramson’s performance is also an opportunity to honor Israel and the Chief Cantor serving at this very challenging time.Cantor Magda Fishman, Maestro Tomer Adaddi and FriendsTuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.B’nai Torah Congregation’s own Cantor Magda Fishman, along with Maestro Tomer Adaddi and friends, lights up the stage at the closing event for B’nai Torah Congregation’s 2025 Concert Series. Cantor Fishman’s captivating voice will take you on a musical journey, beautifully complemented by the artistry of Maestro Adaddi.Tickets & SponsorshipTickets can be purchased at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/ and range from $30 to $80 per ticket (for members); and $40 to $105 for guests. Season tickets are also available at a reduced cost. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well. For more information about becoming a sponsor or if you have questions regarding the Concert Series, please contact the synagogue at 561-392-8566 or info@bnai-torah.org.Learn more at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/ About Cantor Magda FishmanSenior Cantor Magda Fishman is a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School in New York. Prior to joining B’nai Torah, she served as the Cantor at Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut. Cantor Fishman brings vibrant experience to Jewish music through a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Over the years, she has built a large and loving following among a wide spectrum of audiences. Her repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater, as well as her own compositions. Prior to her investiture in May 2011, Cantor Fishman served in the Israeli Army Orchestra as a vocal soloist and trumpet player. She came to the United States as part of the Tel-Aviv Broadway Musical Theater Project and was the recipient of the prestigious America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship. Cantor Fishman has performed extensively throughout the United States, Israel, Europe, and Canada. She had a lead role in the Prague State Opera, and she performed during the annual America-Israel Cultural Foundation Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center and at a National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene event honoring Elie Wiesel. She was featured in Folksbiene’s popular Soul to Soul concert at the Central Park Summer Stage and at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles with Maestro Placido Domingo and Melissa Manchester. She also performs with the cantorial group Divas on the Bima.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

