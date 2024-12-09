New École Évangéline designs unveiled

CANADA, December 9 - Evangéline, Prince Edward Island – The building designs for the new education centre in Évangéline were unveiled today.

This new centre will replace the school damaged by Hurricane Fiona and will be built on the same site. It will accommodate 225 school-aged students, 56 preschool children in the early years center, and 15 students enrolled in before and after school care programs.

In addition to the school, the centre will feature new office space for la Commission scolaire de langue française, an Acadian and Francophone arts and cultural centre, a public library, and an expanded early years centre, making it a vibrant community hub for all residents.

Designed to be fully electric, the centre will be a Net Zero Ready facility, incorporating energy efficient systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Construction will begin in the summer of 2025, and is expected to be completed in the winter of 2027/2028.

A school planning committee, consisting of key community groups and organizations, is working with the province to ensure the education centre meets the needs of current and future French-speaking residents of the Évangéline region.

The provincial government is making major infrastructure investments in 10 schools to address the unprecedented growth in student population across various communities. Partnerships with school boards, communities and other stakeholders are helping to modernize buildings, increase school capacity, and enhance learning opportunities for Islanders.

Quotes

“Having a new, modern space for French-speaking residents of the Évangéline region provides young people the best opportunity to grow, learn and immerse themselves in an environment that fosters language learning. It's also where students can form a deep connection to the proud history and identity of Acadian and francophone people. Immersion in this kind of learning environment will help young people develop a strong sense of self and empowers them to express themselves confidently in their official language of choice.” - The Hon. Rob Lantz, Minister of Education and Early Years

“The new Évangéline Education Centre will be a hub for the Acadian and Francophone community of the Évangéline region. It will meet the needs of the community while allowing the French language and Acadian culture to flourish. The daycare and school will support future generations and the Acadian and Francophone Cultural and Artistic Centre will offer activities for all ages to enrich cultural and artistic expression.”

- The Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs

“Building new schools and improving educational infrastructure is an investment in students, families, and communities now and in the future. Our government is proud to partner with the community to develop a modern, energy efficient education centre.”

- The Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Working together with the Province to bring the community’s perspective and needs to the table has ensured that this new space will serve the school community and the broader needs of the region. As a central hub where families, businesses, community organizations and residents of the area gather regularly, we are proud to help realize a shared vision of what this space means for Acadians, Francophones and French speakers.”

- Tilmon Gallant, Chair of Ecole Évangéline community school committee

Media contacts:

Vicki Tse

Department of Education and Early Years

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

Nicole Yeba

Acadian and Francophone Affairs

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Stacey Miller

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

samiller@gov.pe.ca