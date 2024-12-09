Submit Release
North Carolina Mining Commission Rules Committee to meet Dec. 16

The North Carolina Mining Rules Committee is scheduled to meet online via Webex at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2024.

An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, for those who cannot attend online.   

