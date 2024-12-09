Maintenance Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on I-75 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Beginning today, December 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, through Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 6:00 am ET The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting nightly rolling roadblocks for the contractor to replace overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on I-75 southbound at mile marker 13.7 and I-75 northbound at mile marker 10.2. Motorist will experience slow moving traffic and temporary ramp closures in the area of the work.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30

days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

