US Coast Guard VADM Peter Gautier named Meta-leader of the Year for work in response to Key Bridge collapse response.

Dr. Leonard Marcus (l) and VADM Peter Gautier (r) at the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard.

The National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University chooses Coast Guard leader as 15th recipient of annual crisis leadership award.

VADM Peter Gautier provided critical leadership at crucible moments for the nation. It is a great honor for the NPLI at Harvard University to have him as the 2024 NPLI Meta-Leader of the Year.” — Leonard Marcus, Founding Co-director, NPLI

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the Francis Scott Key bridge suddenly collapsed on March 26, 2024, the nation was shocked. Six people from a maintenance crew were killed. Two were rescued from the water. Baltimore Harbor, a major East Coast port was effectively shut down. Rapid action was necessary to minimize loss of life and economic impact. At the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier worked behind the scenes with the White House, Congress and senior agency leaders to advance unity of effort, seamless communications and broad support for those responding to the crisis. As a testament to his strategic foresight and leadership, Adm. Gautier continues to drive efforts to identify port vulnerabilities, prevent future catastrophes, and ensure the integrity of our vital Marine Transportation System. Gautier’s tireless commitment to the mission and outstanding results achieved are why the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University (NPLI) has selected him as its Meta-leader of the Year for 2024.In announcing the award, NPLI Founding Co-director, Dr. Leonard J. Marcus said, “We first met VADM Gautier during the response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. We were instantly impressed with his leadership and operational capabilities. We have followed his growing responsibilities over the years. During the Key Bridge response, he demonstrated “Meta-Leadership”, leading up to the President, leading across to other federal agencies, leading beyond to state, local, and corporate leaders, and leading down to the extraordinary front-line Coast Guard leaders. The connectivity accomplished by VADM Gautier served to hasten the reopening of the Port of Baltimore, far faster than many anticipated.”Gautier oversees a broad portfolio ranging from Coast Guard operational strategy and policy to programs including intelligence; international affairs; cyber; commercial regulations and inspections; search and rescue; maritime security; law enforcement; defense operations; environmental response; and contingency planning. He attended the NPLI at Harvard residential executive education program in 2017-2018.“One of my most enduring takeaways from my connection with NPLI is how much leadership is about more than the leader. Our many successes at the Coast Guard, particularly in crises like the Key Bridge incident, are due to the rapid engagement of Coast Guard teams, the contribution of our many partners and our co-leaders in the unified command. While I’m incredibly humbled by this recognition, I proudly share this honor with all of them,” said Admiral Gautier. “I also want to acknowledge NPLI for their leadership approach as well as my fellow NPLI participants who, have made amazing contributions to their communities and the nation. I’m honored to be recognized among them.”The Meta-Leader of the Year award was bestowed on the Harvard University campus at the opening reception for the incoming cohort of its residential executive education program. Each year, an NPLI Executive Education Program alumnus is chosen as the Meta-Leader of the Year for demonstrating extraordinary meta-leadership in the midst of a nationally or internationally significant situation in the previous year.About NPLI at Harvard UniversityThe mission of National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University is to equip leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to have the greatest impact on their organizations and the constituencies they serve in crisis preparedness, response, and recovery. NPLI works alongside senior government, corporate, and non-profit organization leaders to understand their challenges and develop methods, practices, and programs to meet them. For more information, visit npli.sph.harvard.eduAbout the United States Coast GuardSince 1790, the Coast Guard has safeguarded the American people and promoted national security, border security, and economic prosperity in a complex and evolving maritime environment. The Coast Guard saves those in peril and protects the Nation from all maritime threats. As a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement organization, regulatory agency, member of the U.S. Intelligence Community, and first responder, the Coast Guard employs a unique mix of authorities, broad jurisdiction, flexible operational capabilities, and widely networked partnerships. The Coast Guard is the principal Federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and inland waterways, along more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, throughout the 4.5 million square miles of U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, and on the high seas.

